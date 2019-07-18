10 probed for hazing rugby boy

I'll closely monitor Italy accounts - von der Leyen
Rovigo, July 18 - Some 10 people including players, coaches and officials at a Rovigo rugby club have been placed under investigation for allegedly going too far in hazing a teenager during initiation rites to join the team. The 10 are variously accused of bodily harm and failing to prevent a crime after the boy from Padua was left with injuries that took 10 days to heal.
