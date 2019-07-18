Giovedì 18 Luglio 2019 | 19:57

Brussels
I'll closely monitor Italy accounts - von der Leyen

Rovigo
10 probed for hazing rugby boy

Rome
Italy surpasses France for foreign tourists

Rome
Mattarella urges new push for Amatrice reconstruction

Rome
Writer and director De Crescenzo dies

Verona
2 dead after getting out of car on highway

Turin
Soccer: Trezeguet fined for drunk driving

Rome
Golf: Molinari starts Open defence badly with three-over 74

Ravenna
Muti's Italian Opera Academy back in Ravenna

Rome
Migrant rescue ships to be fined 1 mn for defying ban

Rome
Writer and director De Crescenzo dies

L'AMICHEVOLE
Tanti sperimenti, poche emozioniIl Bari pareggia con la Fiorentina

Tanti esperimenti, poche emozioni
BariLa tappa barese
Commercialisti a Bari, più vigilanza e controllo dell’Organo di revisione

TarantoIl caso
Porti Taranto, il Tar di Lecce dà il via libera a concessione Ylport

LecceAll'asta
Il Castello di Caprarica del Capo è in vendita a 4,2 milioni di euro

PotenzaDegrado in città
Rifiuti, scatta la tolleranza zero a Potenza: «multe salatissime»

MateraNel Materano
Ricercato in Kazakistan, polizia lo arresta in vacanza a Policoro

BrindisiNel Brindisino
Ruba 6 quintali di meloni in un'azienda, pizzicato al posto di blocco: arrestato 35enne

BatIl rogo
Bisceglie, fiamme in un locale della movida: indagini in corso

FoggiaEmergenza abitativa
Foggia, da 14 anni vivono in container invasi da topi e blatte: la protesta delle mamme

Monopoli, furbetti del cartellino in ospedale: 13 arresti e 30 indagati

Alle Poste o alla casa al mare: ecco dov'erano i furbetti di Monopoli nelle ore di lavoro

Porto Cesareo, spinge l'auto a piedi per «beffare» la Ztl

Issano il tricolore a Fiume, l'impresa provocatoria in Croazia è di tre pugliesi

Nuoto, 21enne autistico tarantino è medaglia d’oro nello stile libero

Rome

Italy surpasses France for foreign tourists

42 bn spent in country by foreigners, Spain still top in EU

Rome, July 18 - Italy has surpassed France in terms of overnight stays in the country of foreigners, national tourist board ENIT said Thursday. "In terms of overnight stays by foreign nationals, Italy with 216.5 million in 2018 surpassed France with 140.7 million (a 5.4% rise on the previous year) and saw a 2.8% rise, unlike Spain, which with 301 million dropped by 1.6%," it noted. Spain nonetheless remained the top-ranked country for overnight stays by foreign nationals in 2018, ENIT chief Giorgio Palmucci said in presenting the board's three-year plan in the presence of Tourism Minister Gian Marco Centinaio. "Tourism is a sector with almost 429 million total overnights stays and almost 41.7 billion in spending by foreigners in Italy in 2018. And it finally is getting the attention it deserves because the vision and approach of the tourism industry has changed," he added.

