2 dead after getting out of car on highway
Verona
18 Luglio 2019
Verona, July 18 - Two people died and a third was taken to hospital after being hit by a car after getting out of their own vehicle on the side of a highway near Verona on Thursday. The car is believed to have broken down. The hospitalised person is not in a serious condition.
