Soccer: Trezeguet fined for drunk driving

Turin, July 18 - Former Juventus and France star David Trezeguet was fined for drunk driving in Turin Wednesday night, police said Thursday. He also had his license confiscated. The Juve brand ambassador, 41, was reported to have argued with police. Trezeguet won the World Cup with France in 1998 and bagged the Euro 2000 title scoring the golden goal against Italy in the final. He won two league trophies with Juve, becoming their fourth-highest scorer ever with 138 goals in 245 league appearances.