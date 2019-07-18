Giovedì 18 Luglio 2019 | 18:28

Verona
2 dead after getting out of car on highway

Turin
Soccer: Trezeguet fined for drunk driving

Rome
Golf: Molinari starts Open defence badly with three-over 74

Ravenna
Muti's Italian Opera Academy back in Ravenna

Rome
Migrant rescue ships to be fined 1 mn for defying ban

Rome
Writer and director De Crescenzo dies

Bologna
Nigerian mafia clan busted

Rome
Govt crisis talk swirls, Di Maio says stabbed in back

Rome
Govt crisis talk swirls, Di Maio says stabbed in back

Rome
No govt crisis says Di Maio amid tensions with Salvini

Rome
No govt crisis says Di Maio amid tensions with Salvini

TarantoIl siderurgico
Ex Ilva, il Tar dà l'ok a trasferimento azienda ad ArcelorMittal

BariIn piazza Luigi di Savoia
Bari, anziana investita da un'auto guidata da 80enne: muore in ospedale

PotenzaDegrado in città
Rifiuti, scatta la tolleranza zero a Potenza: «multe salatissime»

LecceL'appuntamento
Aradeo, musica e ospiti in ricordo di Pino Zimba, simbolo della pizzica

MateraNel Materano
Ricercato in Kazakistan, polizia lo arresta in vacanza a Policoro

BrindisiNel Brindisino
Ruba 6 quintali di meloni in un'azienda, pizzicato al posto di blocco: arrestato 35enne

BatIl rogo
Bisceglie, fiamme in un locale della movida: indagini in corso

FoggiaEmergenza abitativa
Foggia, da 14 anni vivono in container invasi da topi e blatte: la protesta delle mamme

Neapolitan author, TV personality was 90

Rome, July 18 - Writer, director, actor and TV host Luciano De Crescenzo died in Rome Thursday at the age of 90. De Crescenzo was born in Naples on August 18, 1928. He had been in hospital for the last few days. His publishing house Mondadori, which published all his many books, confirmed the news of his death.

