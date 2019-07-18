Writer and director De Crescenzo dies

2 dead after getting out of car on highway
NEWS DALLA SEZIONE
i più visti della sezione
NEWS DALLE PROVINCE
Bari, anziana investita da un'auto guidata da 80enne: muore in ospedale
i più letti
Monopoli, furbetti del cartellino in ospedale: 13 arresti e 46 indagati
Coinvolti 18 medici, tutti i nomi - VIDEO
Rome
18 Luglio 2019
Rome, July 18 - Writer, director, actor and TV host Luciano De Crescenzo died in Rome Thursday at the age of 90. De Crescenzo was born in Naples on August 18, 1928. He had been in hospital for the last few days. His publishing house Mondadori, which published all his many books, confirmed the news of his death.
LE RUBRICHE
Lascia il tuo commento
Condividi le tue opinioni su