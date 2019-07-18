Migrant rescue ships to be fined 1 mn for defying ban

2 dead after getting out of car on highway
NEWS DALLA SEZIONE
i più visti della sezione
NEWS DALLE PROVINCE
Bari, anziana investita da un'auto guidata da 80enne: muore in ospedale
i più letti
Monopoli, furbetti del cartellino in ospedale: 13 arresti e 46 indagati
Coinvolti 18 medici, tutti i nomi - VIDEO
Rome
18 Luglio 2019
Rome, July 17 - NGO run migrant rescue ships will be fined up to one million euros for defying a ban on entering Italian waters under a new League amendment to the government's second security and migrants decree. NGO skippers will be arrested if they fail to obey the orders of police or navy ships, a second amendment said. Sea-Watch3 captain Carola Rackete was questioned in Agrigento Thursday on suspicion of aiding illegal immigration and refusing to obey a navy ship. Leaving the prosecutor's office she appealed for all countries to take in rescued migrants. Rackete, 31, defied Interior Minister Matteo Salvini's closed ports policy to land 40 migrants at Lampedusa recently saying some had threatened suicide 17 days after being picked up off Libya. He arrest for flouting the ban and allegedly ramming a police boat was not upheld in a ruling that angered Salvini supporters.
LE RUBRICHE
Lascia il tuo commento
Condividi le tue opinioni su