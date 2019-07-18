Giovedì 18 Luglio 2019 | 15:23

Helsinki
Only elections beyond this govt - Salvini

Savona
Worker dies in ship hold fall

Bologna
World Cup winner Iaquinta not in mafia - sentence

Rome
Confirm or deny 'Ukraine threat' envoy asks Salvini

Turin
Soccer: De Ligt joins Juve

Paris
Italy debt tensions reduced Visco tells G7

Turin
Soccer: De Ligt joins Juve

Rome
No govt crisis says Di Maio

Naples
60 clock-in cheats caught at Naples hospital

Bari

Vatican City
Vatican: Bruni named new press office chief

Tanti sperimenti, poche emozioniIl Bari pareggia con la Fiorentina

Tanti esperimenti, poche emozioni
TarantoDalla polizia
Taranto, 2kg di cocaina nel fanale posteriore dell'auto: arrestato

PotenzaNel potentino
Cancellara: durante la festa patronale colpisce uomo in testa con un bastone, arrestato

BariGrazie a una segnalazione
Carbonara, dà fuoco ai rifiuti e crea un rogo tossico: denunciato

LecceL'appuntamento
Aradeo, musica e ospiti in ricordo di Pino Zimba, simbolo della pizzica

MateraNel Materano
Ricercato in Kazakistan, polizia lo arresta in vacanza a Policoro

BrindisiNel Brindisino
Ruba 6 quintali di meloni in un'azienda, pizzicato al posto di blocco: arrestato 35enne

BatIl rogo
Bisceglie, fiamme in un locale della movida: indagini in corso

FoggiaEmergenza abitativa
Foggia, da 14 anni vivono in container invasi da topi e blatte: la protesta delle mamme

Monopoli, furbetti del cartellino in ospedale: 13 arresti e 30 indagati

Porto Cesareo, spinge l'auto a piedi per «beffare» la Ztl

Alle Poste o alla casa al mare: ecco dov'erano i furbetti di Monopoli nelle ore di lavoro

Issano il tricolore a Fiume, l'impresa provocatoria in Croazia è di tre pugliesi

Nuoto, 21enne autistico tarantino è medaglia d’oro nello stile libero

Bologna

Unlike father who was strategic to 'Ndrangheta - Aemilia verdict

World Cup winner Iaquinta not in mafia - sentence

Bologna, July 18 - 2006 World Cup winner Vincenzo Iaquinta was not in the mafia unlike his father, according to the explanation, released Thursday of a sentence on the Calabrian 'Ndrangheta mafia's infiltration of the northern Italian economy in the so-called Aemilia (Latin for Emilia) trial. Former Italy and Juventus striker Iaquinta, who got two years for gun charges, was "extraneous to mafia association, and the very close personal relationship with his father raise the doubt that he did not act to pursue (mafia) ends but only, and solely, to help his father", the published explanation read. The father, on the other hand, was a "strategic figure inside the criminal organisation," it said. Iaquinta was prosecuted in 2015 over two guns found in a safe at his father Giuseppe's home. Though Iaquinta had a gun permit, his father had been banned from keeping weapons at his home. Both men faced charges of illegal detention of weapons and ammunition and of having failed to report that the pistols had been moved. Giuseppe Iaquinta was one of 117 arrested in the Aemilia probe, most of whom got long sentences. Iaquinta, 39, helped Italy win the World Cup in 2006. photo: player celebrating second goal against Ghana in 2006 group stage win

