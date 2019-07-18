World Cup winner Iaquinta not in mafia - sentence

Bologna, July 18 - 2006 World Cup winner Vincenzo Iaquinta was not in the mafia unlike his father, according to the explanation, released Thursday of a sentence on the Calabrian 'Ndrangheta mafia's infiltration of the northern Italian economy in the so-called Aemilia (Latin for Emilia) trial. Former Italy and Juventus striker Iaquinta, who got two years for gun charges, was "extraneous to mafia association, and the very close personal relationship with his father raise the doubt that he did not act to pursue (mafia) ends but only, and solely, to help his father", the published explanation read. The father, on the other hand, was a "strategic figure inside the criminal organisation," it said. Iaquinta was prosecuted in 2015 over two guns found in a safe at his father Giuseppe's home. Though Iaquinta had a gun permit, his father had been banned from keeping weapons at his home. Both men faced charges of illegal detention of weapons and ammunition and of having failed to report that the pistols had been moved. Giuseppe Iaquinta was one of 117 arrested in the Aemilia probe, most of whom got long sentences. Iaquinta, 39, helped Italy win the World Cup in 2006. photo: player celebrating second goal against Ghana in 2006 group stage win