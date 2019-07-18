Only elections beyond this govt - Salvini
NEWS DALLA SEZIONE
i più visti della sezione
NEWS DALLE PROVINCE
i più letti
Monopoli, furbetti del cartellino in ospedale: 13 arresti e 46 indagati
Coinvolti 18 medici, tutti i nomi - VIDEO
Helsinki
18 Luglio 2019
Helsinki, July 18 - Beyond the current Italian government "there are only elections," Deputy Premier and League leader Matteo Salvini said Thursday replying to questions on a possible government crisis. Told that the 'window' for elections was closing, Salvini said "the window is always open". On the possibility of elections in the autumn, he said "it's a question to ask others, Matteo Salvini does not decide. "The interior ministry continues to work". Salvini was speaking after an EU interior and justice ministers' informal meeting.
LE RUBRICHE
Lascia il tuo commento
Condividi le tue opinioni su