Only elections beyond this govt - Salvini

Helsinki, July 18 - Beyond the current Italian government "there are only elections," Deputy Premier and League leader Matteo Salvini said Thursday replying to questions on a possible government crisis. Told that the 'window' for elections was closing, Salvini said "the window is always open". On the possibility of elections in the autumn, he said "it's a question to ask others, Matteo Salvini does not decide. "The interior ministry continues to work". Salvini was speaking after an EU interior and justice ministers' informal meeting.