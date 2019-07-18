Confirm or deny 'Ukraine threat' envoy asks Salvini

Rome, July 18 - Ukraine's ambassador to Rome on Thursday urged Interior Minister Matteo Salvini to confirm or deny an alleged threat on his life by an ultranationalist "Ukrainian group" found with an air-to-air missile earlier this week. "A threat to the life of any person and, in particular, of a minister, from a supposed 'Ukrainian group' is a piece of news that has alarmed Ukraine, our embassy and the Ukrainian community in Italy," said Yevhen Perelygin in a letter to Salvini. Salvini said after the group was arrested that they had been planning to assassinate him but Italian secret services said there had been no evidence for the plot report, which was based on a former KGB agent's unfounded claim. "We address You Mister Minister, asking you to confirm or deny Your statements on the alleged 'Ukrtainain group'", the envoy wrote. Perelygin assured Salvini he would get the "full collaboration" of the Ukrainian government.