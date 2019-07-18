Giovedì 18 Luglio 2019 | 15:25

NEWS DALLA SEZIONE

Helsinki
Only elections beyond this govt - Salvini

Only elections beyond this govt - Salvini

 
Savona
Worker dies in ship hold fall

Worker dies in ship hold fall

 
Bologna
World Cup winner Iaquinta not in mafia - sentence

World Cup winner Iaquinta not in mafia - sentence

 
Rome
Confirm or deny 'Ukraine threat' envoy asks Salvini

Confirm or deny 'Ukraine threat' envoy asks Salvini

 
Turin
Soccer: De Ligt joins Juve

Soccer: De Ligt joins Juve

 
Paris
Italy debt tensions reduced Visco tells G7

Italy debt tensions reduced Visco tells G7

 
Turin
Soccer: De Ligt joins Juve

Soccer: De Ligt joins Juve

 
Rome
No govt crisis says Di Maio

No govt crisis says Di Maio

 
Naples
60 clock-in cheats caught at Naples hospital

60 clock-in cheats caught at Naples hospital

 
Bari

660 hrs lost to absenteeism at hospital in 4 mts

 
Vatican City
Vatican: Bruni named new press office chief

Vatican: Bruni named new press office chief

 

Il Biancorosso

L'AMICHEVOLE
Tanti sperimenti, poche emozioniIl Bari pareggia con la Fiorentina

Tanti esperimenti, poche emozioni
Il Bari pareggia con la Fiorentina

 

NEWS DALLE PROVINCE

TarantoDalla polizia
Taranto, 2kg di cocaina nel fanale posteriore dell'auto: arrestato

Taranto, 2kg di cocaina nel fanale posteriore dell'auto: arrestato

 
PotenzaNel potentino
Cancellara: durante la festa patronale colpisce uomo in testa con un bastone, arrestato

Cancellara: durante la festa patronale colpisce uomo in testa con un bastone, arrestato

 
BariGrazie a una segnalazione
Carbonara, dà fuoco ai rifiuti e crea un rogo tossico: denunciato

Carbonara, dà fuoco ai rifiuti e crea un rogo tossico: denunciato

 
LecceL'appuntamento
Aradeo, musica e ospiti in ricordo di Pino Zimba, simbolo della pizzica

Aradeo, musica e ospiti in ricordo di Pino Zimba, simbolo della pizzica

 
MateraNel Materano
Ricercato in Kazakistan, polizia lo arresta in vacanza a Policoro

Ricercato in Kazakistan, polizia lo arresta in vacanza a Policoro

 
BrindisiNel Brindisino
Ruba 6 quintali di meloni in un'azienda, pizzicato al posto di blocco: arrestato 35enne

Ruba 6 quintali di meloni in un'azienda, pizzicato al posto di blocco: arrestato 35enne

 
BatIl rogo
Bisceglie, fiamme in un locale della movida: indagini in corso

Bisceglie, fiamme in un locale della movida: indagini in corso

 
FoggiaEmergenza abitativa
Foggia, da 14 anni vivono in container invasi da topi e blatte: la protesta delle mamme

Foggia, da 14 anni in container invasi da topi e blatte: la protesta delle mamme

 

i più letti

Monopoli, furbetti del cartellino in ospedale: 13 arresti e 30 indagati

Monopoli, furbetti del cartellino in ospedale: 13 arresti e 46 indagati
Coinvolti 18 medici, tutti i nomi - VIDEO

Porto Cesareo, spinge l'auto a piedi per «beffare» la Ztl

Porto Cesareo, spinge l'auto a piedi per «beffare» la Ztl

Alle Poste o alla casa al mare: ecco dov'erano i furbetti di Monopoli nelle ore di lavoro

Alle Poste o alla casa al mare: ecco dov'erano i furbetti di Monopoli nelle ore di lavoro

Issano il tricolore a Fiume, l'impresa provocatoria in Croazia è di tre pugliesi

Issano il tricolore a Fiume, l'impresa provocatoria è di tre pugliesi

Nuoto, 21enne autistico tarantino è medaglia d’oro nello stile libero

Nuoto, 21enne autistico tarantino è medaglia d’oro nello stile libero

Turin

Soccer: De Ligt joins Juve

Ex-Ajax skipper, 19, signs 5-yr contract

Soccer: De Ligt joins Juve

Turin, July 18 - Netherlands teen phenom centre back and former Ajax captain Matthijs de Ligt on Thursday officially joined Juventus. The Bianconeri said the 19-year-old, who impressed in the Amsterdam club's run to the Champions League semi-finals last season, signed a five year contract tying him to the Turin giants until 2024. Eight-time straight and reigning Italian champs Juve won the race for De Light's services ahead of Barcelona, Paris Saint-Germain and Manchester United. De Ligt cost the Bianconeri 75 million euros plus additional costs of 10.5 million euros, making him one of the most expensive defenders in the history of football. "Turn De Ligt On", raved the Juve website. It said "sturdy on the ground and lethal in the air, de Ligt boasts a winning combination that is necessary in that of being a modern defender. His aerial strength is not only useful when it comes to clearing chances away in the box, but one that makes him a threat to the opposition. In fact, only Cristiano Ronaldo (four) scored more headed goals than the 29-year-old in the 2018/19 Champions League campaign, while he is also the youngest defender to have ever scored in the competition. "On the international stage, de Ligt made his debut for the Dutch national team against Bulgaria (2-0 away defeat) in the 2018 FIFA World Cup qualification match, despite only having made two starts for Ajax at the time. Since then, he has gone on to represent his country on 17 occasions, scoring two goals. "The centre-back will become the fifth player from the Netherlands to pull on the Juventus jersey, following Ouasim Bouy, Eljero Elia, Edwin van der Sar, and of course, the iconic Edgar Davids. "De Ligt is Bianconero. Welkom, Matthijs!" Talking to Ajax TV, De Ligt said "i've always been fascinated by Italian defenders: Maldini, Baresi, Nesta, Cannavaro, Scirea".

Lascia il tuo commento

Condividi le tue opinioni su

Caratteri rimanenti: 400

LE RUBRICHE

Speciale Abbonamento - Scopri le formule per abbonarti al giornale quotidiano della Gazzetta
Gazzettaffari - Portale di annunci de La Gazzetta del Mezzogiorno
Gazzetta Necrologie

Digital Edition

Sfoglia

abbonati

IL TUO QUOTIDIANO DOVE E QUANDO VUOI

TORNA SU

Archivio Storico

sfoglia

abbonati