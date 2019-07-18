60 clock-in cheats caught at Naples hospital

Naples, July 18 - Some 60 alleged clock-in cheats have been caught on CCTV swiping their badges to then go about their own business instead of working at Naples' Cardarelli Hospital, police said Thursday. The suspects have been informed that there is an investigation open against them, police said. Possible charges of fraud and breaking the so-called Brunetta law have been posited. Renato Brunetta is a former finance minister under three-time ex-premier Silvio Berlusconi who instituted a law against defrauding employers and the State through clock-in cheating. Meanwhile some 660 hours were lost to absenteeism at another southern Italian hospital in four months, police said. The alleged slackers at Monopoli's San Giacomo Hospital bunked off work to go shopping, go to the bar or to their seaside homes, police said. The 46 people under investigation, 13 of whom under house arrest and 20 obliged not to leave the town, allegedly caused economic damage to the BARI local health agency (ASL) totalling some 25,000 euros.