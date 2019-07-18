660 hrs lost to absenteeism at hospital in 4 mts

Bari, July 18 - Some 660 hours were lost to absenteeism at a southern Italian hospital in four months, police said Thursday. The alleged slackers at Monopoli's San Giacomo Hospital bunked off work to go shopping, go to the bar or to their seaside homes, police said. The 46 people under investigation, 13 of whom under house arrest and 20 obliged not to leave the town, allegedly caused economic damage to the BARI local health agency (ASL) totalling some 25,000 euros.