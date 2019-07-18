Vatican: Bruni named new press office chief

Vatican City, July 18 - Pope Francis has named Matteo Bruni new director of the Holy See's press office starting from July 22, the Vatican said Thursday. Bruni, 42, born in Winchester in England, has worked at the press office since July 2009 and since 2013 he has been in charge of organising and accompanying the press on papal flights. Interim press office head Alessandro Gisotti was named one of the two deputy directors of the Editorial Directorate of the Dicastery for Communication, along with Sergio Centofanti.