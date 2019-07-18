'Special' waste up in Italy but more recycling - report

Rome, July 18 - Italian production of so-called 'special' waste is increasing but so is recycling, according to a report issued Thursday. The amount of such waste produced in 2017 was almost 140 million tonnes, almost 3% up on 2016, said the ISPRA environmental agency's annual report. The production of non-dangerous waste was 3.1% up while dangerous waste was 0.6% up at 60,000 tonnes, ISPRA said. The biggest contribution to the overall production was from the construction and demolition sectors, the report said. The amount of waste imported, over six million tonnes, was double the amount exported. The biggest chunk comes from Germany, ISPRA said.