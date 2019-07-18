Giovedì 18 Luglio 2019 | 13:53

NEWS DALLA SEZIONE

Paris
Italy debt tensions reduced Visco tells G7

Italy debt tensions reduced Visco tells G7

 
Turin
Soccer: De Ligt joins Juve

Soccer: De Ligt joins Juve

 
Naples
60 clock-in cheats caught at Naples hospital

60 clock-in cheats caught at Naples hospital

 
Bari

660 hrs lost to absenteeism at hospital in 4 mts

 
Vatican City
Vatican: Bruni named new press office chief

Vatican: Bruni named new press office chief

 
Rome
'Special' waste up in Italy but more recycling - report

'Special' waste up in Italy but more recycling - report

 
Helsinki
Clash with Berlin, Paris on nearest migrant port

Clash with Berlin, Paris on nearest migrant port

 
Naples
60 clock-in cheats caught at Naples hospital

60 clock-in cheats caught at Naples hospital

 
Modena
Man, 88, stabs wife to death

Man, 88, stabs wife to death

 
Brussels
Stop exploiting SAR rules say Italy and Malta

Stop exploiting SAR rules say Italy and Malta

 
Rome
No govt crisis says Di Maio

No govt crisis says Di Maio

 

Il Biancorosso

Oggi amichevole con la FiorentinaCornacchini darà spazio a tutti

Oggi amichevole con la Fiorentina, Cornacchini darà spazio a tutti

 

NEWS DALLE PROVINCE

PotenzaNel potentino
Cancellara: durante la festa patronale colpisce uomo in testa con un bastone, arrestato

Cancellara: durante la festa patronale colpisce uomo in testa con un bastone, arrestato

 
BariGrazie a una segnalazione
Carbonara, dà fuoco ai rifiuti e crea un rogo tossico: denunciato

Carbonara, dà fuoco ai rifiuti e crea un rogo tossico: denunciato

 
LecceL'appuntamento
Aradeo, musica e ospiti in ricordo di Pino Zimba, simbolo della pizzica

Aradeo, musica e ospiti in ricordo di Pino Zimba, simbolo della pizzica

 
MateraNel Materano
Ricercato in Kazakistan, polizia lo arresta in vacanza a Policoro

Ricercato in Kazakistan, polizia lo arresta in vacanza a Policoro

 
BrindisiNel Brindisino
Ruba 6 quintali di meloni in un'azienda, pizzicato al posto di blocco: arrestato 35enne

Ruba 6 quintali di meloni in un'azienda, pizzicato al posto di blocco: arrestato 35enne

 
BatIl rogo
Bisceglie, fiamme in un locale della movida: indagini in corso

Bisceglie, fiamme in un locale della movida: indagini in corso

 
FoggiaEmergenza abitativa
Foggia, da 14 anni vivono in container invasi da topi e blatte: la protesta delle mamme

Foggia, da 14 anni in container invasi da topi e blatte: la protesta delle mamme

 
TarantoAccordo d'intesa
Arcelor Mittal, da incontro azienda-sindacati nasce task force sicurezza

Arcelor Mittal, da incontro azienda-sindacati nasce task force sicurezza

 

i più letti

Monopoli, furbetti del cartellino in ospedale: 13 arresti e 30 indagati

Monopoli, furbetti del cartellino in ospedale: 13 arresti e 46 indagati
Coinvolti 18 medici, tutti i nomi - VIDEO

Porto Cesareo, spinge l'auto a piedi per «beffare» la Ztl

Porto Cesareo, spinge l'auto a piedi per «beffare» la Ztl

Issano il tricolore a Fiume, l'impresa provocatoria in Croazia è di tre pugliesi

Issano il tricolore a Fiume, l'impresa provocatoria è di tre pugliesi

Nuoto, 21enne autistico tarantino è medaglia d’oro nello stile libero

Nuoto, 21enne autistico tarantino è medaglia d’oro nello stile libero

Meraviglia a Peschici, un delfino e i suoi cuccioli nuotano tra i bagnanti

Meraviglia a Peschici, un delfino e i suoi cuccioli nuotano tra i bagnanti

Helsinki

Clash with Berlin, Paris on nearest migrant port

France and Germany want binding document from EU talks

Clash with Berlin, Paris on nearest migrant port

Helsinki, July 18 - Italy clashed once more with France and Germany on migrant landing ports at a mini-summit ahead of informal talks between EU interior and justice ministers in Helsinki on Thursday. Interior Minister Matteo Salvini told his counterparts that Italy was still against the principle of the nearest port being the one that has to take migrants, according to interior ministry sources. Salvini was backed by his Maltese colleague, they said. Paris and Berlin, on the other hand, already at Wednesday night's dinner, are insisting on getting approval for a document that binds Mediterranean countries on migrant landings in the nearest ports, sources said. Italy and Malta prepared an unofficial 'non paper' for the interior and justice ministers' meeting in Helsinki saying that "the rules of search and rescue at sea (SAR) must no longer be exploited", according to a copy which ANSA has seen. The confidential document is entitled "New scenarios, new rules for a legal framework on illegal migration by sea and for a reform of asylum strategies". The non paper also says that the management of asylum applications should envisages repatriations. "The current dynamics of migration require a comprehensive revision of the rules and strategies regarding irregular immigration by sea, and the management of asylum applications, which must also include the repatriation of persons whose application for international protection has been rejected," the unofficial document prepared by the Italian and Maltese interior ministers says. Italy and Malta bear the brunt of sea-borne migration to Europe via the central Mediterranean route. Migrant arrivals are down by about 80% this year, to around 3,000. Italian Interior Minister Salvini has closed Italy's ports to NGO run migrant rescue ships, and has engaged in a string of high-profile standoffs with the EU and the NGOs, but smaller boats are still arriving on Italy's shores.

Lascia il tuo commento

Condividi le tue opinioni su

Caratteri rimanenti: 400

LE RUBRICHE

Speciale Abbonamento - Scopri le formule per abbonarti al giornale quotidiano della Gazzetta
Gazzettaffari - Portale di annunci de La Gazzetta del Mezzogiorno
Gazzetta Necrologie

Digital Edition

Sfoglia

abbonati

IL TUO QUOTIDIANO DOVE E QUANDO VUOI

TORNA SU

Archivio Storico

sfoglia

abbonati