Clash with Berlin, Paris on nearest migrant port

Helsinki, July 18 - Italy clashed once more with France and Germany on migrant landing ports at a mini-summit ahead of informal talks between EU interior and justice ministers in Helsinki on Thursday. Interior Minister Matteo Salvini told his counterparts that Italy was still against the principle of the nearest port being the one that has to take migrants, according to interior ministry sources. Salvini was backed by his Maltese colleague, they said. Paris and Berlin, on the other hand, already at Wednesday night's dinner, are insisting on getting approval for a document that binds Mediterranean countries on migrant landings in the nearest ports, sources said. Italy and Malta prepared an unofficial 'non paper' for the interior and justice ministers' meeting in Helsinki saying that "the rules of search and rescue at sea (SAR) must no longer be exploited", according to a copy which ANSA has seen. The confidential document is entitled "New scenarios, new rules for a legal framework on illegal migration by sea and for a reform of asylum strategies". The non paper also says that the management of asylum applications should envisages repatriations. "The current dynamics of migration require a comprehensive revision of the rules and strategies regarding irregular immigration by sea, and the management of asylum applications, which must also include the repatriation of persons whose application for international protection has been rejected," the unofficial document prepared by the Italian and Maltese interior ministers says. Italy and Malta bear the brunt of sea-borne migration to Europe via the central Mediterranean route. Migrant arrivals are down by about 80% this year, to around 3,000. Italian Interior Minister Salvini has closed Italy's ports to NGO run migrant rescue ships, and has engaged in a string of high-profile standoffs with the EU and the NGOs, but smaller boats are still arriving on Italy's shores.