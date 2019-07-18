Man, 88, stabs wife to death

60 clock-in cheats caught at Naples hospital
18 Luglio 2019
Modena, July 18 - An 88-year-old man stabbed his wife to death in Modena on Thursday, police said. The woman's body was found on her bed an she was presumably sleeping when he did it, they said. The man was arrested by police who have opened an investigation.
