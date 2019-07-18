Enough nos or everything will change - Salvini

Rome, July 18 - League leader Matteo Salvini said Thursday he was fed up of getting negative answers from government partner the 5-Star Movement (M5S). "If I get another three nos, on justice, autonomy and the budget, then everything changes," he told Corriere della Sera and La Repubblica dailies. Salvini said he would brief parliament on alleged Russian funding for the League, reiterating his strong denial, and said he did not understand "what (Premier Giuseppe) Conte has to report on Russia" after the premier said he would report to the Senate on the case on July 24.