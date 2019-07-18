14 arrests in international 'Ndrangheta op

Reggio Calabria, July 18 - Italian police on Thursday arrested 14 people in an international operation against the Calabria-based 'Ndrangheta mafia. The op was aimed at the Muià 'ndrina (section), affiliated with the powerful Commission clan from Siderno, police said. The arrested people are variously accused of transnational armed mafia association, illegal weapons possession, fraudulent transfer of assets, illegal exercise of credit, loan sharking and aiding and abetting, with the aggravating factor of using mafia methods.