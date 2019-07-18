14 arrests in international 'Ndrangheta op

60 clock-in cheats caught at Naples hospital
NEWS DALLA SEZIONE
i più visti della sezione
NEWS DALLE PROVINCE
i più letti
Monopoli, furbetti del cartellino in ospedale: 13 arresti e 30 indagati
Coinvolti 18 medici, tutti i nomi - VIDEO
Reggio Calabria
18 Luglio 2019
Reggio Calabria, July 18 - Italian police on Thursday arrested 14 people in an international operation against the Calabria-based 'Ndrangheta mafia. The op was aimed at the Muià 'ndrina (section), affiliated with the powerful Commission clan from Siderno, police said. The arrested people are variously accused of transnational armed mafia association, illegal weapons possession, fraudulent transfer of assets, illegal exercise of credit, loan sharking and aiding and abetting, with the aggravating factor of using mafia methods.
LE RUBRICHE
Lascia il tuo commento
Condividi le tue opinioni su