No govt crisis says Di Maio

Rome, July 18 - There will be no government crisis amid tensions with the League over the new European Commission chief and an alleged conversation in a Moscow hotel in which a League associate allegedly discussed skimming Russian oil profits to fund Matteo Salvini's party, his government partner Luigi Di Maio said Thursday. Asked about the League's no vote for Ursula von der Leyen and his own 5-Star Movement's (M5S) for her to head the EU executive, Di Maio told Corriere della Sera that "the League won the European elections and now it must demonstrate something". As for the League-Russia case, Di Maio reiterated that Salvini should report to parliament on it. He said that if he suspected the League over the Russia funding allegations, the government would fall. "If I had the slightest suspicion that the League took money from Russia I wouldn't be in government with them," he told Unomattina. Di Maio reiterated "the issue is that if the parliament asks for a hearing then it's right for (Salvini) to go to parliament". Salvini said Thursday he was fed up of getting negative answers from the M5S. "If I get another three nos, on justice, autonomy and the budget, then everything changes," he told Corriere della Sera and La Repubblica dailies. Salvini said he would brief parliament on the alleged Russian funding for the League, reiterating his strong denial, and said he did not understand "what (Premier Giuseppe) Conte has to report on Russia" after the premier said he would report to the Senate on the case on July 24.