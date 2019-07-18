11 arrests in narco traffic probe

60 clock-in cheats caught at Naples hospital
18 Luglio 2019
Messina, July 18 - Italian police on Thursday arrested 11 people in a probe into alleged narco trafficking between South America and Sicily. Those arrested are accused of running a criminal organisation trafficking cocaine from South America to Sicily. Among those arrested was Ramirez Della Rosa, former boyfriend of Marysthel Polanco, one of the young women who attended former premier Silvio Berlusconi's bunga bunga parties.
