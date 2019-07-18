No govt crisis says Di Maio

Rome, July 18 - There will be no government crisis amid tensions with the League over the new European Commission chief and an alleged conversation in a Moscow hotel in which a League associate allegedly discussed skimming Russian oil profits to fund Matteo Salvini's party, his government partner Luigi Di Maio said Thursday. Asked about the League's no vote for Ursula von der Leyen and his own 5-Star Movement's (M5S) for her to head the EU executive, Di Maio told Corriere della Sera that "the League won the European elections and now it must demonstrate something". As for the League-Russia case, Di Maio reiterated that Salvini should report to parliament on it. He said that if he suspected the League over the Russia funding allegations, the government would fall. "If I had the slightest suspicion that the League took money from Russia I wouldn't be in government with them," he told Unomattina. Di Maio reiterated "the issue is that if the parliament asks for a hearing then it's right for (Salvini) to go to parliament".