Domestic violence bill passed into law

Rome, July 17 - The Senate on Wednesday passed into law a bill upping protection for victims of domestic and gender violence. The Cod Red law, which also ups penalties for acid attacks, revenge porn and stalking, comes after an upsurge in deadly violence against women called 'femicide'. The bill garnered 197 ayes and 47 abstentions, with the centre-left Democratic Party and the leftwing LeU parties abstaining. It will become law when it is published in the Official Gazette. "This is a major step forward towards a cultural revolution," said Premier Giuseppe Conte.