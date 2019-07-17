Soccer: De Ligt joins Juve

Turin, July 17 - Dutch centre back and former Ajax captain Matthijs de Ligt on Wednesday joined Juventus. Super agent Mimmo Raiola called his 19-year-old client, who impressed in the Amsterdam club's run to the Champions League semi-finals, a mixture of Pavel Nedved and Zlatan Ibrahimovic. Eight-time straight and reigning Italian champs Juve won the race for his services ahead of Barcelona, Paris Saint-Germain and Manchester United. De Ligt could cost the Bianconeri as much as 70 million euros if all add-ons and bonus requirements are met, which is enough to make him one of the most expensive defenders in the history of football.