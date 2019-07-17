League says no government without autonomy reform

Rome, July 17 - Riccardo Molinari, the League's Lower House whip, told Minister for the South Barbara Lezzi of the 5-Star Movement (M5S) on Wednesday that "for the League, without autonomy there's no government", referring to a reform plan by the regions of Lombardy, Veneto and Emilia-Romagna to obtain more autonomy. Molinari said the League is calling for "respect for the vote of the citizens of Lombardy and Veneto". Senate Speaker Elisabetta Alberti Casellati and House Speaker Roberto Fico met to discuss the possible parliamentary procedure regarding the reform. In a report on Wednesday, Italy's Audit Court said there could be legal problems with the drive to have greater autonomy. It said a 2009 law that brought in 'fiscal federalism' in Italy "does not seem to allow subtraction from the mechanism of interregional adjustment stipulated in the national law".