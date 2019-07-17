Meranda probed on 'League Russian funds',home searched

Milan, July 17 - Italian police on Wednesday searched the home of lawyer Gianluca Meranda who has been placed under investigation for international corruption over alleged Moscow hotel talks about funding for the nationalist League party from oil kickbacks, judicial sources said. The alleged protagonist of the talks, League associate Gianluca Savoini, is already under investigation on the same possible charges, and the third Italian who allegedly met with three Russians at the Metropol Hotel on October 18, Meranda's banking consultant Francesco Vannucci, is also believed to be under inbvestigation as his home was also searched Wednesday.