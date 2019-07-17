Domestic violence bill passed into law
NEWS DALLA SEZIONE
i più visti della sezione
NEWS DALLE PROVINCE
Jova Beach Party, sindaco di Barletta: «Grande occasione per la città»
Sfruttava 5 albanesi irregolari come braccianti: denunciato 61enne nel Materano
i più letti
Rome
17 Luglio 2019
Rome, July 17 - The Senate on Wednesday passed into law a bill upping protection for victims of domestic and gender violence. The Cod Red law comes after an upsurge in deadly violence against women called 'femicide'. The bill garnered 197 ayes and 47 abstentions, with the centre-left Democratic Party and the leftwing LeU parties abstaining. It will become law when it is published in the Official Gazette.
LE RUBRICHE
Lascia il tuo commento
Condividi le tue opinioni su