Rome
Domestic violence bill passed into law

Rome
Conte to report to Senate on League-Russia case

Milan
Meranda probed on 'League Russian funds',home searched

Rome
Domestic violence bill passed into law

Agrigento
Threatening letters sent to Agrigento magistrates

Livorno
Tax police search Vannucci home

Rome
Tennis: Inventor of two-handed backhand dies at 91

Aosta
67 evacuated from Mt Blanc tunnel coach amid smoke

Livorno
Tax police enter Vannucci home

Rome
Instagram starts like-hiding experiment in Italy

New York
Italy still vulnerable to market volatility - IMF

Oggi amichevole con la FiorentinaCornacchini darà spazio a tutti

PotenzaIl progetto
Potenza, l'idea del sindaco: «Da oggi saremo una città in fiore»

GdM.TVLa manifestazione
Save the Children per «Bari social summer»: un’estate «SottoSopra»

FoggiaFemminicidio
San Severo, uccisa dal fidanzato, il legale: è morta annegata, non strangolata

LecceIn Salento
Lotta al caporalato, in arrivo una cabina di regia in Prefettura a Lecce

BatSicurezza e piano traffico
Jova Beach Party, sindaco di Barletta: «Grande occasione per la città»

TarantoCresce l'attesa
Manduria, tartaruga deposita 100 uova in spiaggia

BrindisiNel brindisino
Mesagne, picchia e minaccia la madre, impedendole di uscire o ricevere visite: una 41enne in libertà vigilata

Materadalla Polizia stradale
Sfruttava 5 albanesi irregolari come braccianti: denunciato 61enne nel Materano

Domestic violence bill passed into law

Code Red to safeguard victims of domestic and gender violence

Rome, July 17 - The Senate on Wednesday passed into law a bill upping protection for victims of domestic and gender violence. The Cod Red law comes after an upsurge in deadly violence against women called 'femicide'. The bill garnered 197 ayes and 47 abstentions, with the centre-left Democratic Party and the leftwing LeU parties abstaining. It will become law when it is published in the Official Gazette.

