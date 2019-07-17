Threatening letters sent to Agrigento magistrates

Agrigento, July 17 - Threatening letters were sent to Agrigento magistrates on Wednesday. An envelope containing gunpowder was sent to Agrigento Chief Prosecutor Luigi Patronaggio and an envelope with a bullet inside was sent to preliminary investigations judge (GIP) Alessandra Vella, both of whom have been dealing with prominent migrant cases as well as mafia ones. It was the third such intimidatory act for Patronaggio in the last few months. Vella is the judge who did not uphold the arrest of Sea-Watch3 skipper Carla Rackete after she defied Interior Minister Matteo Salvini's NGO ban to land 40 migrants at Lampedusa after they threatened suicide after 17 days at sea since being rescued off Libya. Patronaggio has led probes into favouring illegal immigration, but has also probed Salvini for allegedly abducting migrants in standoffs with the EU.