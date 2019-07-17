67 evacuated from Mt Blanc tunnel coach amid smoke

Tax police search Vannucci home
Aosta, July 17 - Some 67 people were evacuated from a coach in th Mt Blanc tunnel after it came to a halt because of a technical fault and started giving out smoke on Wednesday. The incident happened with the coach heading for Italy, about 6.5 km from the French entry point. The people war in good condition on the Italian side of the tunnel. The coach is being towed out. The tunnel was temporarily closed.
