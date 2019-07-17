Tax police search Vannucci home

Livorno, July 17 - Italian tax police on Wednesday searched the home of Francesco Vannucci, one of three Italians including League associate Paolo Savoini who allegedly took part in talks with three Russians at a Moscow hotel in October allegedly about funding the League via Russian oil kickbacks. It was not clear if Vannucci was under investigation, like the alleged ringleader in the case, Lombardy-Russia association chief Paolo Savoini. The banking consultant told ANSA Tuesday he took part in the October 18 Metropol Hotel meeting but that everything was "above board" and there was no wrongdoing. "I took part in the meeting at the Metropol Hotel in Moscow on October 18 2018 as an expert banking consultant who has for years worked with lawyer Gianluca Meranda," he said. "The purpose of the meeting was purely professional and it took place in the respect for the canons of professional ethics. "There were no situations different from those envisaged by the norms that discipline business relations".