Italy still vulnerable to market volatility - IMF

17 Luglio 2019
New York, July 17 - Italy remains vulnerable to market volatility, the International Monetary Fund said Wednesday. This was despite the European Central Bank's monetary policy, the IMF said. The volatility, it said, was linked to the need for debt servicing and to potentially tighter credit conditions due to the still high level of non-performing loans in the banking sector.
