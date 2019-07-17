Instagram starts like-hiding experiment in Italy

Tax police search Vannucci home
Rome
17 Luglio 2019
Rome, July 17 - Instagram has started hiding the number of 'likes' that posts get in Italy in an experiment to see whether users would prefer the social network to be less competitive. The move follows a similar trial in Canada. "We want to help people to focus on the photos and videos that are shared and not on the likes they receive," said Tara Hopkins, Head of Public Policy EMEA for Instagram.
