Work on 1st piers of new Genoa bridge starts this week

Genoa, July 17 - Work will start this week on erecting the first piers of the new Genoa viaduct that will replace the Morandi bridge, which collapsed last year killing 43 people. "This week work will begin on the west side for the raising of the first Pier of the new viaduct (Pier 9), and of Pier 5," said PerGenova, the Fincantieri-SaliniImpregilo venture that is building the structure. "After the first phase of work on the foundations, the new bridge, currently being built, is about to change the Val Polcevera skyline. "Contemporaneously, the assembly of the first steel deck on the west side has begun; several Plinths are also being constructed, including those of Pier 4 and Pier 6. "The preparatory activities for the accessibility of the areas for the construction of Pier 8, to the west, and Pier 10, to the east. "Finally, work on the Plinth of Pier 11 continues to the east".