Livorno
Tax police search Vannucci home

Rome
Tennis: Inventor of two-handed backhand dies at 91

Aosta
67 evacuated from Mt Blanc tunnel coach amid smoke

Livorno
Tax police enter Vannucci home

Rome
Instagram starts like-hiding experiment in Italy

New York
Italy still vulnerable to market volatility - IMF

Caserta
Teacher arrested for slapping autistic kid

Milan
Deputy minister Garavaglia acquitted of bid rigging

Rome
MP sorry not arrested for growing marijuana

Genoa
Work on 1st piers of new Genoa bridge starts this week

Rome
Audit Court raises issues on regional autonomy

Genoa

Work on 1st piers of new Genoa bridge starts this week

Viaduct will replace Morandi bridge after last year's disaster

Genoa, July 17 - Work will start this week on erecting the first piers of the new Genoa viaduct that will replace the Morandi bridge, which collapsed last year killing 43 people. "This week work will begin on the west side for the raising of the first Pier of the new viaduct (Pier 9), and of Pier 5," said PerGenova, the Fincantieri-SaliniImpregilo venture that is building the structure. "After the first phase of work on the foundations, the new bridge, currently being built, is about to change the Val Polcevera skyline. "Contemporaneously, the assembly of the first steel deck on the west side has begun; several Plinths are also being constructed, including those of Pier 4 and Pier 6. "The preparatory activities for the accessibility of the areas for the construction of Pier 8, to the west, and Pier 10, to the east. "Finally, work on the Plinth of Pier 11 continues to the east".

