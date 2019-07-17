MP sorry not arrested for growing marijuana

Tax police search Vannucci home
Rome
17 Luglio 2019
Rome, July 17 - Radical party MP Rita Bernardini said Wednesday she was sorry she had not been arrested for growing marijuana as the law lays down, instead only being cited for the 32 plants found on her balcony. Bernardini said she had hoped to be detained for her marijuana crop in order to highlight her party's campaign for the legalisation of growing weed for therapeutic reasons. The Radicals have long campaigned for legalising pot for all purposes.
