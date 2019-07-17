Pope to visit Japan, Thailand at end November

MP sorry not arrested for growing marijuana
Vatican City
17 Luglio 2019
Vatican City, July 17 - Pope Francis is to visit Japan and Thailand at the end of November, Vatican watching website Il Sismografo said Wednesday. The itinerary will be released by the end of July, it said.
