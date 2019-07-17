Over half of south's young don't work - Confindustria

Rome, July 17 - Over half of the young people living in southern Italy are not in work, according to the July 2019 Check-up Mezzogiorno study produced by industry association Confindustria, and the Srm-Studi and Ricerche per il Mezzogiorno research units. It said that, in total, 1.5 million people in the south are unemployed and more than twice as many are not active on the labour market. The report said that the percentage of people who are on the labour market is 54% but just 43% are in employment.