Over half of south's young don't work - Confindustria

MP sorry not arrested for growing marijuana
NEWS DALLA SEZIONE
i più visti della sezione
NEWS DALLE PROVINCE
Palagiustizia Bari, l'appello di Decaro: «Ministero decida data firma d'intesa»
Jova Beach Party, sindaco di Barletta: «Grande occasione per la città»
Sfruttava 5 albanesi irregolari come braccianti: denunciato 61enne nel Materano
i più letti
Rome
17 Luglio 2019
Rome, July 17 - Over half of the young people living in southern Italy are not in work, according to the July 2019 Check-up Mezzogiorno study produced by industry association Confindustria, and the Srm-Studi and Ricerche per il Mezzogiorno research units. It said that, in total, 1.5 million people in the south are unemployed and more than twice as many are not active on the labour market. The report said that the percentage of people who are on the labour market is 54% but just 43% are in employment.
LE RUBRICHE
Lascia il tuo commento
Condividi le tue opinioni su