Genoa hospital OK to coma girl transfer

17 Luglio 2019
Genoa, July 17 - Genoa's Gaslini Hospital on Wednesday accepted a request from the parents of a terminally brain-damaged five-year-old Italian girl to be transferred from London's Royal Hospital where she is in a coma following the rupture of a cerebral aneurism. "We are ready to welcome to Genoa's Gaslini Hospital the little girl in critical condition at London's Royal Hospital," said Liguria Governor Giovanni Toti. The parents of Tafida say she can be saved in Italy after London doctors ordered her life support to be turned off.
