Zingaretti rules out PD-M5S government

Rome, July 17 - Democratic Party (PD) leader Nicola Zingaretti on Wednesday ruled out the hypothesis that his centre-left group could form a coalition government with the 5-Star Movement (M5S) if the current executive collapses. The M5S have been frequently clashing with their coalition partners, Deputy Premier and Interior Minister Matteo Salvini's right-wing League party, fueling speculation that Premier Giuseppe Conte's administration may not last until the end of the current parliamentary term. "For the umpteenth time, I rule out the hypothesis of a PD/5-Star Movement government," Zingaretti told reporters outside the Lower House. "In the case of a government crisis, the path for us would be new elections. "Any other hypothesis is groundless". Salvini said he was not concerned about the possibility of the League and the PD teaming up. "I am never worried about anything," he said, adding that he was in a good mood after some big mafia busts.