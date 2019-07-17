Hospital wants to keep 5-yr-old Italian in London in coma

Genoa, July 17 - The parents of a 5-year-old girl in a coma at the Royal London Hospital after a cerebral aneurysm ruptured have been urged not to pull the plug on her. The child is in intensive paediatric care but doctors there ordered to suspend the treatment, according to La Repubblica newspaper. Her parents thus wrote to Gaslini pediatric hospital director Paolo Petralia to ask for a second opinion and then whether the Genoa facilities would be willing to take her into their care. The Genoa hospital created a team of specialists that on July 5 sent a document to their fellow physicians in London and later engaged in a videoconference with them. The documents show that the situation is critical, in line with the assessment of the British doctors. In Italy, however, life support is not stopped unless the patient is found to be brain dead, which is not the case.