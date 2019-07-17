'Shameful' PD sexist attack on pregnant M5S MP - Di Maio

Rome, July 17 - 5-Star Movement (M5S) leader and Deputy Premier Luigi Di Maio on Wednesday said the centre-left opposition Democratic Party (PD) had made a "shameful" sexist attack on M5S House justice committee chair Francsca Businarolo, allegedly saying her state prevented her from doing her job. PD Mp Andrea Romano denied this saying he had only said she was not doing her job properly by not giving the opposition enough time to talk to the committee.