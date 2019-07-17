Salvini says 'concerned' by von der Leyen election

MP sorry not arrested for growing marijuana
Rome
17 Luglio 2019
Rome, July 17 - Deputy Premier and far-right nationalist League party leader Matteo Salvini said Wednesday he was "concerned" about the election of Ursula von der Leyen as European Commission president. "We saw a president of the European Commission indicated by Merkel and backed by Macron, Renzi and Berlusconi and the 5-Stars, leaning very far to the left on some issues like economic growth and border control, we are concerned," said the Interior Minister, who has instituted a closed-ports policy for migrant rescue NGO ships. "She passed by nine votes, it's as if in Italy there was a PD-FI-M5S government, what change does she represent? "I'm proud of the coherence and loyalty shown by the MEPs of the League (in not voting for her".
