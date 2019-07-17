Mattarella, Conte pay tribute to Camilleri

Rome, July 17 - President Sergio Mattarella and Premier Giuseppe Conte both paid tribute to Andrea Camilleri after the great Italian crime writer passed away at the age of 93 on Wednesday. "The theatre and television adaptations of his works gave another dimension to his literary legacy, bringing many people closer to the world of books in the process," Mattarella said in a message to the writer's family. "Andrea Camilleri leaves a vacuum in Italian culture and inside those who loved reading his stories and were attracted to the characters formed by his creativity". In a tweet, Conte described Camilleri as a "master of irony and wisdom. "With boundless creativity, he told the story of his Sicily and his rich fantasy world," the premier continued. "We lose a writer, an intellectual, who was able to speak to everyone".