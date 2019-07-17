Milan-Cortina Games 'of digital era' Zaia tells ANSA

MP sorry not arrested for growing marijuana
Rome
17 Luglio 2019
Rome, July 17 - The 2026 Winter Olympics in Milan and Cortina will be the Games of the digital era, Veneto Governor Luca Zaia told an ANSA Forum Wednesday. He said preparations were "coming along nicely" and added that thinking on the event had to be "in an industrial manner". By the end of the summer, Zaia said, the issue of the event's governance will be settled. As for Veneto's bid for autonomy alongside those of Lombardy and Emilia Romagna, the governor said "it takes two to sign a contract, and if you choose what I must sign then I won't sign".
