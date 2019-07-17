Conte OK to Di Maio 'workshop' for unions, employers

Rome, July 17 - Premier Giuseppe Conte on Wednesday gave the thumbs up to Deputy Premier and 5-Star Movement (M5S) leader Luigi Di Maio's idea of a workshop at the premier's office with unions and employers in view of the 2020 budget bill. Di Maio, who is also the labour and industry minister, proposed the workshop in business daily Il Sole 24 Ore. Deputy Premier and League leader Matteo Salvini irked Conte Monday by holding budget talks with unions and employers at his interior ministry. Conte said Salvini had usurped his role.