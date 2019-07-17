Mercoledì 17 Luglio 2019 | 15:34

Rome
MP sorry not arrested for growing marijuana

Genoa
Work on 1st piers of new Genoa bridge starts this week

Rome
Audit Court raises issues on regional autonomy

Vatican City
Pope to visit Japan, Thailand at end November

Rome
Conte to report to Senate on League-Russia case

Rome
Zingaretti rules out PD-M5S government

Genoa
Genoa hospital OK to coma girl transfer

Genoa
Hospital wants to keep 5-yr-old Italian in London in coma

Rome
Golf: Defending champ Molinari man to beat at the Open

Rome
Over half of south's young don't work - Confindustria

Rome

Il Biancorosso

Oggi amichevole con la FiorentinaCornacchini darà spazio a tutti

NEWS DALLE PROVINCE

BariGiustizia spezzatino
Palagiustizia Bari, l'appello di Decaro: «Ministero decida data firma d'intesa»

FoggiaNel Foggiano
Orta Nova, commando sequestra camionista e scappa con tir pieno di sigarette

LecceIn Salento
Lotta al caporalato, in arrivo una cabina di regia in Prefettura a Lecce

BatSicurezza e piano traffico
Jova Beach Party, sindaco di Barletta: «Grande occasione per la città»

TarantoCresce l'attesa
Manduria, tartaruga deposita 100 uova in spiaggia

BrindisiNel brindisino
Mesagne, picchia e minaccia la madre, impedendole di uscire o ricevere visite: una 41enne in libertà vigilata

Materadalla Polizia stradale
Sfruttava 5 albanesi irregolari come braccianti: denunciato 61enne nel Materano

PotenzaDai carabinieri
Merce pagata e mai consegnata: 4 denunce nel Potentino per truffe online

i più letti

Meraviglia a Peschici, un delfino e i suoi cuccioli nuotano tra i bagnanti

Nuoto, 21enne autistico tarantino è medaglia d’oro nello stile libero

Foggia, la giudice «furbetta del cartellino» condannata dalla Corte dei conti

Aldo in vacanza a Castellaneta: «Dopo il tornado vi auguro di riprendervi»

Foggia, costringeva la moglie a vivere con le tapparelle abbassate: 44enne allontanato per maltrattamenti

Rome

Conte OK to Di Maio 'workshop' for unions, employers

To be held at premier's office

Rome, July 17 - Premier Giuseppe Conte on Wednesday gave the thumbs up to Deputy Premier and 5-Star Movement (M5S) leader Luigi Di Maio's idea of a workshop at the premier's office with unions and employers in view of the 2020 budget bill. Di Maio, who is also the labour and industry minister, proposed the workshop in business daily Il Sole 24 Ore. Deputy Premier and League leader Matteo Salvini irked Conte Monday by holding budget talks with unions and employers at his interior ministry. Conte said Salvini had usurped his role.

