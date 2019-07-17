Italy saw second-hottest June in 2019 since 1800

Rome, July 17 - The month of June 2019 was the second hottest in Italy since 1800, when data on temperatures first started being recorded. The atmospheric and climate sciences institute of the national research center (CNR) noted, however, that the hottest June on record remains that of 2003. June 2019 was the hottest in 15 years and the average temperature was 3.3 degrees higher than the general average.