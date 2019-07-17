Zingaretti rules out PD-M5S government

Rome, July 17 - Democratic Party (PD) leader Nicola Zingaretti on Wednesday ruled out the hypothesis that his centre-left group could form a coalition government with the 5-Star Movement (M5S) if the current executive collapses. The M5S have been frequently clashing with their coalition partners, Deputy Premier and Interior Minister Matteo Salvini's right-wing League party, fueling speculation that Premier Giuseppe Conte's administration may not last until the end of the current parliamentary term. "For the umpteenth time, I rule out the hypothesis of a PD/5-Star Movement government," Zingaretti told reporters outside the Lower House. "In the case of a government crisis, the path for us would be new elections. "Any other hypothesis is groundless".