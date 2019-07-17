Mercoledì 17 Luglio 2019 | 13:48

NEWS DALLA SEZIONE

Agrigento
Prosecutors appeal against Rackete arrest decision

Prosecutors appeal against Rackete arrest decision

 
Rome
Italy saw second-hottest June in 2019 since 1800

Italy saw second-hottest June in 2019 since 1800

 
Rome
Zingaretti rules out PD-M5S government

Zingaretti rules out PD-M5S government

 
Rome
Conte to report to Senate on League-Russia case

Conte to report to Senate on League-Russia case

 
Rome
Industrial orders, turnover up in May - ISTAT

Industrial orders, turnover up in May - ISTAT

 
Palermo
Huge operation reveals Cosa Nostra-Gambino ties

Huge operation reveals Cosa Nostra-Gambino ties

 
Rome
2 yrs in prison to 'trappers' for beating and kidnapping

2 yrs in prison to 'trappers' for beating and kidnapping

 
Brescia
Man arrested for trying to kill girlfriend

Man arrested for trying to kill girlfriend

 
Pavia
Nursery teacher gets 4 mts for threatening kids

Nursery teacher gets 4 mts for threatening kids

 
Strasbourg
Von der Leyen elected EC chief

Von der Leyen elected EC chief

 
Rome
2 yrs in prison to 'trappers' for beating and kidnapping

2 yrs in prison to 'trappers' for beating and kidnapping

 

Il Biancorosso

Oggi amichevole con la FiorentinaCornacchini darà spazio a tutti

Oggi amichevole con la Fiorentina, Cornacchini darà spazio a tutti

 

NEWS DALLE PROVINCE

LecceIl processo
Galugnano, scontro treni Fse: macchinista condannato a 1 anno e 8 mesi

Galugnano, scontro treni Fse: macchinista condannato a 1 anno e 8 mesi

 
BatSicurezza e piano traffico
Jova Beach Party, sindaco di Barletta: «Grande occasione per la città»

Jova Beach Party, sindaco di Barletta: «Grande occasione per la città»

 
TarantoCresce l'attesa
Manduria, tartaruga deposita 100 uova in spiaggia

Manduria, tartaruga deposita 100 uova in spiaggia

 
BrindisiNel brindisino
Mesagne, picchia e minaccia la madre, impedendole di uscire o ricevere visite: una 41enne in libertà vigilata

Mesagne, picchia e minaccia la madre, impedendole di uscire o ricevere visite: una 41enne in libertà vigilata

 
Materadalla Polizia stradale
Sfruttava 5 albanesi irregolari come braccianti: denunciato 61enne nel Materano

Sfruttava 5 albanesi irregolari come braccianti: denunciato 61enne nel Materano

 
BariDal 20 al 28 luglio
Light Festival: ad Alberobello la luce «disegna» sui trulli

Light Festival: ad Alberobello la luce «disegna» sui trulli

 
FoggiaOperazione Rodolfo
Mafia e estorsione a imprenditori agricoli: in carcere 3 esponenti clan foggiani

Foggia, mafia e estorsione a imprenditori agricoli: in carcere 3 esponenti clan

 
PotenzaDai carabinieri
Merce pagata e mai consegnata: 4 denunce nel Potentino per truffe online

Merce pagata e mai consegnata: 4 denunce nel Potentino per truffe online

 

i più letti

Meraviglia a Peschici, un delfino e i suoi cuccioli nuotano tra i bagnanti

Meraviglia a Peschici, un delfino e i suoi cuccioli nuotano tra i bagnanti

Nuoto, 21enne autistico tarantino è medaglia d’oro nello stile libero

Nuoto, 21enne autistico tarantino è medaglia d’oro nello stile libero

Foggia, la giudice «furbetta del cartellino» condannata dalla Corte dei conti

Foggia, la giudice «furbetta del cartellino» condannata dalla Corte dei conti

Aldo in vacanza a Castellaneta: «Dopo il tornado vi auguro di riprendervi»

Aldo in vacanza a Castellaneta: «Dopo il tornado vi auguro di riprendervi»

Foggia, costringeva la moglie a vivere con le tapparelle abbassate: 44enne allontanato per maltrattamenti

Foggia, costringeva la moglie a vivere con le tapparelle abbassate: 44enne allontanato

Rome

Zingaretti rules out PD-M5S government

Party wd press for elections in case of crisis, centre-left head

Zingaretti rules out PD-M5S government

Rome, July 17 - Democratic Party (PD) leader Nicola Zingaretti on Wednesday ruled out the hypothesis that his centre-left group could form a coalition government with the 5-Star Movement (M5S) if the current executive collapses. The M5S have been frequently clashing with their coalition partners, Deputy Premier and Interior Minister Matteo Salvini's right-wing League party, fueling speculation that Premier Giuseppe Conte's administration may not last until the end of the current parliamentary term. "For the umpteenth time, I rule out the hypothesis of a PD/5-Star Movement government," Zingaretti told reporters outside the Lower House. "In the case of a government crisis, the path for us would be new elections. "Any other hypothesis is groundless".

Lascia il tuo commento

Condividi le tue opinioni su

Caratteri rimanenti: 400

LE RUBRICHE

Speciale Abbonamento - Scopri le formule per abbonarti al giornale quotidiano della Gazzetta
Gazzettaffari - Portale di annunci de La Gazzetta del Mezzogiorno
Gazzetta Necrologie

Digital Edition

Sfoglia

abbonati

IL TUO QUOTIDIANO DOVE E QUANDO VUOI

TORNA SU

Archivio Storico

sfoglia

abbonati