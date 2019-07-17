Mercoledì 17 Luglio 2019 | 13:49

Agrigento
Il Biancorosso

Oggi amichevole con la FiorentinaCornacchini darà spazio a tutti

Oggi amichevole con la Fiorentina, Cornacchini darà spazio a tutti

 

LecceIl processo
Galugnano, scontro treni Fse: macchinista condannato a 1 anno e 8 mesi

BatSicurezza e piano traffico
Jova Beach Party, sindaco di Barletta: «Grande occasione per la città»

TarantoCresce l'attesa
Manduria, tartaruga deposita 100 uova in spiaggia

BrindisiNel brindisino
Mesagne, picchia e minaccia la madre, impedendole di uscire o ricevere visite: una 41enne in libertà vigilata

Materadalla Polizia stradale
Sfruttava 5 albanesi irregolari come braccianti: denunciato 61enne nel Materano

BariDal 20 al 28 luglio
Light Festival: ad Alberobello la luce «disegna» sui trulli

FoggiaOperazione Rodolfo
Mafia e estorsione a imprenditori agricoli: in carcere 3 esponenti clan foggiani

PotenzaDai carabinieri
Merce pagata e mai consegnata: 4 denunce nel Potentino per truffe online

Meraviglia a Peschici, un delfino e i suoi cuccioli nuotano tra i bagnanti

Nuoto, 21enne autistico tarantino è medaglia d’oro nello stile libero

Foggia, la giudice «furbetta del cartellino» condannata dalla Corte dei conti

Aldo in vacanza a Castellaneta: «Dopo il tornado vi auguro di riprendervi»

Foggia, costringeva la moglie a vivere con le tapparelle abbassate: 44enne allontanato per maltrattamenti

Rome

Conte to report to Senate on League-Russia case

Probe into alleged talks for League to get Russian money

Conte to report to Senate on League-Russia case

Rome, July 17 - Premier Giuseppe Conte has said he is willing to report to the Senate on July 24 over suspicions a person close to the League party discussed taking funding via oil kickbacks from Russia, the opposition, centre-left Democratic Party (PD) said Wednesday. PD Senate whip Andrea Marcucci said Conte had agree to a request from the party for him to report to parliament over this issue. Deputy Premier, Interior Minister and League leader Matteo Salvini has refused to report to parliament specifically about this case, but has said he is willing to talk about it during his regular question-time session. Salvini said his party has not taken a rouble off the Russians and described the case as "ridiculous". Milan prosecutors opened a probe after reports that Lombardy-Russia Association President Paolo Savoini met with two other Italians and three Russians in a Moscow hotel to discuss siphoning off an alleged 65 million euros from oil profits. The minister has denied inviting Savoini to take part in two bilateral meetings with Russian President Vladimir Putin recently. The PD and the League, meanwhile, clashed in a Lower House committee on Wednesday after the former used obstructionist tactics during the examination of Salvini's new decree with measures aimed at boosting security. The PD want Salvini to report to parliament specifically on the Russia case and the obstructionism is continuing.

