Industrial orders, turnover up in May - ISTAT

Rome, July 17 - ISTAT said Wednesday that Italian industrial orders were up by 2.5% in May with respect to the previous month. It said industrial turnover was up too, increasing 1.6% with respect to April. Industrial revenues were also up in year-on-year terms, with a rise of 0.3% compared to May 2018, according to calendar-adjusted data. But orders were down 2.5% in May with respect to the same month last year.