Mercoledì 17 Luglio 2019 | 11:52

NEWS DALLA SEZIONE

Rome
Industrial orders, turnover up in May - ISTAT

Industrial orders, turnover up in May - ISTAT

 
Palermo
Huge operation reveals Cosa Nostra-Gambino ties

Huge operation reveals Cosa Nostra-Gambino ties

 
Rome
2 yrs in prison to 'trappers' for beating and kidnapping

2 yrs in prison to 'trappers' for beating and kidnapping

 
Brescia
Man arrested for trying to kill girlfriend

Man arrested for trying to kill girlfriend

 
Pavia
Nursery teacher gets 4 mts for threatening kids

Nursery teacher gets 4 mts for threatening kids

 
Strasbourg
Von der Leyen elected EC chief

Von der Leyen elected EC chief

 
Rome
2 yrs in prison to 'trappers' for beating and kidnapping

2 yrs in prison to 'trappers' for beating and kidnapping

 
Genoa
Salvini 'to respond to parliament' over Russia case

Salvini 'to respond to parliament' over Russia case

 
Pavia
Nursery teacher gets 4 mts for threatening kids

Nursery teacher gets 4 mts for threatening kids

 
Rome
PD MPs hold protest with Salvini-Savoini photos

PD MPs hold protest with Salvini-Savoini photos

 
Genoa
Neo-Nazis wanted to kill me says Salvini

Neo-Nazis wanted to kill me says Salvini

 

Il Biancorosso

Oggi amichevole con la FiorentinaCornacchini darà spazio a tutti

Oggi amichevole con la Fiorentina, Cornacchini darà spazio a tutti

 

NEWS DALLE PROVINCE

BatSicurezza e piano traffico
Jova Beach Party, sindaco di Barletta: «Grande occasione per la città»

Jova Beach Party, sindaco di Barletta: «Grande occasione per la città»

 
TarantoCresce l'attesa
Manduria, tartaruga deposita 100 uova in spiaggia

Manduria, tartaruga deposita 100 uova in spiaggia

 
LecceFurbetti in Salento
Porto Cesareo, spinge l'auto a piedi per «beffare» la Ztl

Porto Cesareo, spinge l'auto a piedi per «beffare» la Ztl

 
BrindisiNel brindisino
Mesagne, picchia e minaccia la madre, impedendole di uscire o ricevere visite: una 41enne in libertà vigilata

Mesagne, picchia e minaccia la madre, impedendole di uscire o ricevere visite: una 41enne in libertà vigilata

 
Materadalla Polizia stradale
Sfruttava 5 albanesi irregolari come braccianti: denunciato 61enne nel Materano

Sfruttava 5 albanesi irregolari come braccianti: denunciato 61enne nel Materano

 
BariDal 20 al 28 luglio
Light Festival: ad Alberobello la luce «disegna» sui trulli

Light Festival: ad Alberobello la luce «disegna» sui trulli

 
FoggiaOperazione Rodolfo
Mafia e estorsione a imprenditori agricoli: in carcere 3 esponenti clan foggiani

Foggia, mafia e estorsione a imprenditori agricoli: in carcere 3 esponenti clan

 
PotenzaDai carabinieri
Merce pagata e mai consegnata: 4 denunce nel Potentino per truffe online

Merce pagata e mai consegnata: 4 denunce nel Potentino per truffe online

 

i più letti

Meraviglia a Peschici, un delfino e i suoi cuccioli nuotano tra i bagnanti

Meraviglia a Peschici, un delfino e i suoi cuccioli nuotano tra i bagnanti

Nuoto, 21enne autistico tarantino è medaglia d’oro nello stile libero

Nuoto, 21enne autistico tarantino è medaglia d’oro nello stile libero

Foggia, la giudice «furbetta del cartellino» condannata dalla Corte dei conti

Foggia, la giudice «furbetta del cartellino» condannata dalla Corte dei conti

Aldo in vacanza a Castellaneta: «Dopo il tornado vi auguro di riprendervi»

Aldo in vacanza a Castellaneta: «Dopo il tornado vi auguro di riprendervi»

Foggia, costringeva la moglie a vivere con le tapparelle abbassate: 44enne allontanato per maltrattamenti

Foggia, costringeva la moglie a vivere con le tapparelle abbassate: 44enne allontanato

Rome

Industrial orders, turnover up in May - ISTAT

Statistics agency says orders up 2.5% in month-on-month terms

Industrial orders, turnover up in May - ISTAT

Rome, July 17 - ISTAT said Wednesday that Italian industrial orders were up by 2.5% in May with respect to the previous month. It said industrial turnover was up too, increasing 1.6% with respect to April. Industrial revenues were also up in year-on-year terms, with a rise of 0.3% compared to May 2018, according to calendar-adjusted data. But orders were down 2.5% in May with respect to the same month last year.

Lascia il tuo commento

Condividi le tue opinioni su

Caratteri rimanenti: 400

LE RUBRICHE

Speciale Abbonamento - Scopri le formule per abbonarti al giornale quotidiano della Gazzetta
Gazzettaffari - Portale di annunci de La Gazzetta del Mezzogiorno
Gazzetta Necrologie

Digital Edition

Sfoglia

abbonati

IL TUO QUOTIDIANO DOVE E QUANDO VUOI

TORNA SU

Archivio Storico

sfoglia

abbonati