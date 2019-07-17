Mercoledì 17 Luglio 2019 | 11:53

Rome
Industrial orders, turnover up in May - ISTAT

Palermo
Huge operation reveals Cosa Nostra-Gambino ties

Rome
2 yrs in prison to 'trappers' for beating and kidnapping

Brescia
Man arrested for trying to kill girlfriend

Pavia
Nursery teacher gets 4 mts for threatening kids

Strasbourg
Von der Leyen elected EC chief

Rome
2 yrs in prison to 'trappers' for beating and kidnapping

Genoa
Salvini 'to respond to parliament' over Russia case

Pavia
Nursery teacher gets 4 mts for threatening kids

Rome
PD MPs hold protest with Salvini-Savoini photos

Genoa
Neo-Nazis wanted to kill me says Salvini

Oggi amichevole con la FiorentinaCornacchini darà spazio a tutti

BatSicurezza e piano traffico
Jova Beach Party, sindaco di Barletta: «Grande occasione per la città»

TarantoCresce l'attesa
Manduria, tartaruga deposita 100 uova in spiaggia

LecceFurbetti in Salento
Porto Cesareo, spinge l'auto a piedi per «beffare» la Ztl

BrindisiNel brindisino
Mesagne, picchia e minaccia la madre, impedendole di uscire o ricevere visite: una 41enne in libertà vigilata

Materadalla Polizia stradale
Sfruttava 5 albanesi irregolari come braccianti: denunciato 61enne nel Materano

BariDal 20 al 28 luglio
Light Festival: ad Alberobello la luce «disegna» sui trulli

FoggiaOperazione Rodolfo
Mafia e estorsione a imprenditori agricoli: in carcere 3 esponenti clan foggiani

PotenzaDai carabinieri
Merce pagata e mai consegnata: 4 denunce nel Potentino per truffe online

Meraviglia a Peschici, un delfino e i suoi cuccioli nuotano tra i bagnanti

Nuoto, 21enne autistico tarantino è medaglia d’oro nello stile libero

Foggia, la giudice «furbetta del cartellino» condannata dalla Corte dei conti

Aldo in vacanza a Castellaneta: «Dopo il tornado vi auguro di riprendervi»

Foggia, costringeva la moglie a vivere con le tapparelle abbassate: 44enne allontanato per maltrattamenti

Palermo

Suspected mafia bosses and underlings arrested

Palermo, July 17 - Italian police and the FBI arrested 19 people in a big joint operation on Wednesday after a probe revealed alleged ties between Sicily's Cosa Nostra mafia and New York's Gambino Crime Family. The Italian side the operation, which involved over 200 police and was code-named 'New Connection', targeted the Inzerillo clan, a Palermo group that was decimated by late Cosa Nostra 'boss of bosses' Totò Riina in a turf war in the 1980s. Investigators believe that the Inzerillo clan had reconstructed its stronghold in the Palermo district of Passo di Rigano. The suspects, alleged bosses and underlings, are accused of crimes including mafia association, aggravated extortion and fraud. Their ring allegedly had its paws in a wide range of businesses, such as wholesale food supplies, gambling outlets and online betting. The arrested people included Francesco and Tommaso Inzerillo, respectively the brother and cousin of Totuccio Inzerillo, a boss murdered by Riina's Corleonesi group in the 1980s. Salvatore Gambino, the mayor of the province of Palermo town of Torretta, was arrested too. He is accused of external participation in mafia association.

