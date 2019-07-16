Von der Leyen elected EC chief

2 yrs in prison to 'trappers' for beating and kidnapping
Strasbourg
16 Luglio 2019
Strasbourg, July 16 - German Christian Democrat Ursula von der Leyen was elected European Commission president by the European Parliament Tuesday. Von der Leyen got 383 votes, nine above the required 374. She received 327 nays. Von der Leyen succeeds Luxembourg's Jean-Claude Juncker. She is the first woman to head the EU executive.
