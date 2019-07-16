Martedì 16 Luglio 2019 | 21:35

Rome
2 yrs in prison to 'trappers' for beating and kidnapping

Brescia
Man arrested for trying to kill girlfriend

Pavia
Nursery teacher gets 4 mts for threatening kids

Strasbourg
Von der Leyen elected EC chief

Rome
2 yrs in prison to 'trappers' for beating and kidnapping

Genoa
Salvini 'to respond to parliament' over Russia case

Pavia
Nursery teacher gets 4 mts for threatening kids

Rome
PD MPs hold protest with Salvini-Savoini photos

Genoa
Neo-Nazis wanted to kill me says Salvini

Rome
8 Carabinieri indicted for Cucchi cover-ups

Rome
8 Carabinieri indicted for Cucchi cover-ups

Serie C
Bari, squadra parte in ritiro: non ci sarà Brienza

TarantoMorti bianche
Taranto, gruista ex Ilva morto in mare: in settimana i funerali

BatRifiuti
Discarica di Canosa, Stea: «In arrivo 4,2 mln per chiusura definitiva»

BrindisiUn mistero di 2000 anni fa
Brindisi, dalla Germania archeologi setacciano il mare a caccia del disco di Nebra

MateraL'omicidio
Pastore nel Materano, killer condannato a 26 anni di carcere

BariIl caso
Bari, dress code alle corsiste: al via interrogatorio dell'ex giudice Bellomo

FoggiaMaltempo
San Severo finisce sott'acqua: strade e chiese allagate

LecceOrganizzato da Prog On
«Canterbury Tales»: Martano capitale del Prog per una sera, con il concerto di Richard Sinclair

PotenzaDai carabinieri
Merce pagata e mai consegnata: 4 denunce nel Potentino per truffe online

Nuoto, 21enne autistico tarantino è medaglia d’oro nello stile libero

Puglia, nuova ondata di maltempo: domani è allerta arancione su tutta la regione

Meraviglia a Peschici, un delfino e i suoi cuccioli nuotano tra i bagnanti

Barletta, 50enne grave dopo puntura di vedova nera: salvato da antidoto

Foggia, costringeva la moglie a vivere con le tapparelle abbassate: 44enne allontanato per maltrattamenti

Rome

2 yrs in prison to 'trappers' for beating and kidnapping

Traffik and Gallagher committed crimes in Feb in Rome

Rome, July 16 - The Roman 'trappers' Traffik and Gallagher were on Wednesday sentenced to 2 and a half years and 2 years and 3 months for beating and trying to rob three of their fans and a Bangladeshi national near the Termini train station on February 23. The longer sentence was handed to Gian Marco Fagà, 25, known as Traffik, while Gabriele Magi, 24 and known as Gallagher, got three months less. When trying to rob the Bangladeshi national, the man was hit by a car and broke his leg when trying to escape.

