2 yrs in prison to 'trappers' for beating and kidnapping

Rome, July 16 - The Roman 'trappers' Traffik and Gallagher were on Wednesday sentenced to 2 and a half years and 2 years and 3 months for beating and trying to rob three of their fans and a Bangladeshi national near the Termini train station on February 23. The longer sentence was handed to Gian Marco Fagà, 25, known as Traffik, while Gabriele Magi, 24 and known as Gallagher, got three months less. When trying to rob the Bangladeshi national, the man was hit by a car and broke his leg when trying to escape.